Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Grows By 18.3%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 228,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.25 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.