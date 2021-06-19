Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Issue Dividend of $2.51

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.508 per share by the bank on Saturday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.11.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.