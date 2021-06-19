Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 418,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.