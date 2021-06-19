Numeraire 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.09 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $185.96 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $37.26 or 0.00103588 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00739330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00083222 BTC.

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,135 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,375 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

