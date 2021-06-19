Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

