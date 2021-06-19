1,506 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,382,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.