1,143 Shares in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

