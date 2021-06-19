Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $51,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,136 shares of company stock worth $54,309,556. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

