Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 154,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,095,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 425,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08.

