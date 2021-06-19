Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

