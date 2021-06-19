Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $935,975 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

Shares of FSLR opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

