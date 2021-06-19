Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

