Westpac Banking Corp Buys 2,552 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

