Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells $28,937.04 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80.

NYSE:AYX opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 130.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alteryx by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

