Jeanna Steele Sells 738 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

