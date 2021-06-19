Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells $18,500.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

ELVT stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

