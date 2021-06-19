Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells $18,500.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.
ELVT stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
