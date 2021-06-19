Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $23,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $24,721.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total transaction of $21,806.25.

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.33 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

