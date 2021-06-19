Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

