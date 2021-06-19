Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 3,631 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

