Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,075,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

