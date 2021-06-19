Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

