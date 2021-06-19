Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $228.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

