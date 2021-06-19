Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

