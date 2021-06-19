Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of PPSI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 74,988.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

