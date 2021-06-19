Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
Shares of PPSI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.04%.
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.