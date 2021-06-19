Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $180.55 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $122.70 and a twelve month high of $180.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

