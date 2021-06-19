40,787 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after buying an additional 1,149,106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 932,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

