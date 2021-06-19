HighTower Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,968,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,642 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 299.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

