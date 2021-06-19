Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,326 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Natera worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $25,806,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,977 shares of company stock worth $29,822,780. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.97. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

