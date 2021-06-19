PolySwarm (NCT) Hits Market Cap of $8.77 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $16,780.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00739330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00083222 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

