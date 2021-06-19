Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 502,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

