Ethic Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

LULU stock opened at $347.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.