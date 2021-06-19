Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.43

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $30.67. Country Garden shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

