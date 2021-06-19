Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.48

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.48 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.56). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 1,767 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECEL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £306.17 million and a PE ratio of -137.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

