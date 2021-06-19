Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,375 ($17.96). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,368 ($17.87), with a volume of 350,575 shares.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,421.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1,511.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

