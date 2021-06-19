CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 398,397 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.79.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 208.70%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

