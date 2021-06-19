Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,523.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $272,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,841 shares of company stock worth $7,738,837. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

