Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 71,748 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £399.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

