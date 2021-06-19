Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)’s share price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99. 42,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 28,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

