Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €53.21 ($62.60) and last traded at €53.26 ($62.66). Approximately 2,277,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.61 ($63.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is €54.02.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

