Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Increases By 22.1%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.81. Nxt-ID has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 74.23% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

