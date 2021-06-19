Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expands By 22.2%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $8.42 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.