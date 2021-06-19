Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Grows By 20.9%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.