Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in May

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 906,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SKY stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

