Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

