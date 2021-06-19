Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Grows By 20.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,994,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 5,789,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,771.4 days.
FINMF stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47.
About Leonardo
