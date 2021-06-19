Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Grows By 20.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,994,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 5,789,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,771.4 days.

FINMF stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

