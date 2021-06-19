Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $279.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.50 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.