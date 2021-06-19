Geode Capital Management LLC Has $312.10 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Amcor worth $312,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

