Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Halliburton worth $339,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $46,387,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.