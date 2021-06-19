CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $357,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

