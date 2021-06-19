Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

Several brokerages have commented on PL. National Bankshares lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.17.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

